Care home installs 'cuddle curtain' for families

Video

A care home has installed a plastic curtain that allows families to hug their loved ones without risking coronavirus infection.

The Westlands Care Home in Four Marks, Hampshire, has been closed to visitors since March and has avoided any cases of Covid-19 in residents.

Staff said the home will continue with the weekly sessions, because they do not know when it will be able to reopen to visitors.

Video journalist: Talia Slack

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.