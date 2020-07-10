Media player
Louise Smith murder: Tributes from community at teenager's funeral
Hundreds of mourners have turned out for the funeral of a teenager who was found dead in woodland.
Louise Smith's body was discovered at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May.
Ahead of the funeral there was a farewell procession, including more than 500 motorcyclists who accompanied the coffin through her hometown.
Members of the community, many of whom were wearing purple, paid tribute to Louise, 16, and offered their support to the family.
Shane Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, has been charged with her murder and is due to enter a plea on Wednesday at Winchester Crown Court.
10 Jul 2020
