Isle of Wight hospital emergency staff learn sign language
Emergency department staff at St Mary's Hospital on the Isle of Wight have been learning sign language to better communicate with a deaf team member.
Emergency department assistant Pippa Abbott usually relies on lip reading and had been having difficulty communicating with colleagues since they began wearing masks.
She said the support of her co-workers had meant she was able to continue doing her job.
14 Jul 2020
