There's been a rise in the number of children found carrying knives by police in Hampshire, with some aged just 10 years old.

The figures from a BBC Freedom of Information request showed that while numbers appear to be starting to stabilise more recently, overall the number of 11-17 year olds suspected of possessing a knife had risen from 55 in 2015 to 168 last year.

In the last three years, 27 children aged 10 were caught carrying a knife, and a nine-year-old was suspected of having a knife in school.

A survey of 400 young people in Southampton by the youth charity No Limits found that 25% admitted carrying a knife.

Video journalist: Nikki Mitchell

Parts of this story were filmed before lockdown