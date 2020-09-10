Eyewitness describes moment school bus hits bridge
A schoolgirl has described the moment three children were seriously injured when their school bus hit a railway bridge.
The double-decker's roof was torn off in the crash on Wellhouse Lane, Winchester, shortly after 08:10 BST.
Zoe, 14, was a passenger on the school bus with her fellow pupils from the city's Henry Beaufort School.
The three badly hurt children were taken to hospital, while a further 13 were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Hampshire police said.
- Published
- 2 days ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Hampshire & Isle of Wight