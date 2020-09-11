Three children who were hurt when a school bus hit a railway bridge suffered "potentially life-changing injuries", police have said.

A further 12 suffered minor injuries when the double-decker's roof was torn off in the crash in Winchester on Thursday. The 72 youngsters on board were aged between 11 and 16.

Parents have questioned why the bus was not on its designated route. Operator Stagecoach said it was taking the circumstances "very seriously".

Zoe, 14,, who spoke to BBC News after the crash, was a passenger on the school bus with her fellow pupils from the city's Henry Beaufort School.