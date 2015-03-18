After a six month hiatus, singing in churches and cathedrals has returned in full voice.

With lockdown spent rehearsing online, choirs can now return to concerts provided they take special measures.

Winchester Cathedral has hosted its first evensong, and has different groups singing on different days.

Singers are socially distanced and a congregation can attend wearing masks, but are not permitted to join in the singing. The services will also continue to be streamed online.

Reporter: Michele Cross