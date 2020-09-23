Two schoolgirls have been reunited with the woman whose life they saved on the Isle of Wight.

Lily and Molly, from Gloucestershire, heard a scream while they were on a beach in Compton Bay in August and they swam to the rescue.

Their family were on holiday on the island after their trip abroad was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Priya Jacob, who was unable to make it back to shore when she injured her leg swimming, emotionally thanked the girls on a video call and plans to meet them once lockdown restrictions allow.

