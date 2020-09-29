A teenager has designed an app that allows people to try on clothes using a virtual profile.

Rebecca Mabbett, 19, from Dibden in the New Forest, came up with the idea for her R Reflections app after buying clothes online that didn't suit her when they arrived.

It allows users to upload a photo of their face and edit their body shape, then add virtual clothes from photos or retailers within the app.

Rebecca hopes to attract more retailers as people turn to online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Video journalist: Curtis Lancaster

