Hampshire police encourage public to submit dashcam footage
Police are encouraging people to upload incidents of dangerous driving that they have filmed to a website.
Hampshire Constabulary has become the latest force to join Operation Snap, where footage from road users is used as evidence.
The force said in the first three months, action has been taken in about half of the incidents where videos were submitted.
Footage is processed by civilian staff, which the force says helps keep officers on the streets.
Video journalist: Nikki Mitchell
