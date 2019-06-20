A strip club owner says their industry has been hit harder than most by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Many dancers have not worked since March and say they are facing financial difficulties and struggling to apply for benefits.

Jennifer Nicie, who owns six For Your Eyes Only clubs in Southampton, London, Cardiff, Newcastle and Bournemouth, says the 22:00 BST national curfew makes them unviable.

She said they have had no help from government and are mothballing venues.

