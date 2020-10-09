Video shows terror accused's 'bottle bomb'

The youngest person to be tried for a terrorism offence on UK soil has been found not guilty.

The teenager, from Eastleigh, Hampshire, was accused of planning a Jihad-inspired terrorist act after becoming "radicalised" by online material.

However, his lawyers said he designed and filmed the detonation of "bottle bombs" at home in an act of "pretending" to plan harm.

One of his homemade videos showed a bottle filled with foil balls exploding in his wardrobe, the jury was told.

The 15-year-old sobbed when the verdict was delivered at Leicester Crown Court.