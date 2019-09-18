Trevor Soko says his professional Thai boxing career involved fighting hard and partying harder.

Before he retired from the ring he was regularly using cocaine and eventually got arrested for drug-driving.

It led to him starting rehab and receiving help from volunteers at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company.

Now he has quit drugs, works as a coach to other professional Thai boxers, and volunteers as a peer mentor.

Video Journalist: Nikki Mitchell