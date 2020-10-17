BBC News

Basingstoke charity receives skip-loads of useless donations

Hospice charity shop workers in Basingstoke are asking people to think more carefully about their donations.

St Michael's Hospice has been spending £2,000 every month on a skip to dispose of poor quality donations left outside its charity shops.

Volunteers have received items such as an old washing machine, broken furniture and dirty cooking pots.

Reporter: David Allard

