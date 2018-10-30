Hampshire farm opens Covid-safe pick your own pumpkin attraction
Ahead of a less-than-traditional Halloween, many farmers are looking for an autumn boost to their finances.
Among them is Sunnyfields Farm in Totton, Hampshire, that normally sells 60,000 pumpkins a year.
For 2020, the farm has opened a Covid-safe pick your own attraction with social distancing measures and a booking system.
It has also installed a giant mural made up of hundreds of individual pumpkins.
A film by Sarah Farmer and Pete Marshall
