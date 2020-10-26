Tanker stowaways: Seven men arrested over ship's ‘hijacking’
Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of seizing control of a tanker.
The men were stowaways on board the Nave Andromeda, which was stormed by military forces on Sunday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the seven men were being held on suspicion of "seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force".
All 22 crew members are safe and well and the vessel is now in Southampton.
