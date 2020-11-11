Doctors and nurses in an intensive care ward have welcomed the lockdown restrictions in England, saying that the number of serious cases is increasing sharply.

Southampton General Hospital is currently dealing with more than 40 Covid patients, a month ago they had none.

Advances in treatment means that, unlike earlier in the year, not every seriously ill patient with coronavirus ends up on a ventilator.

Last week BBC South Health Correspondent Alastair Fee and cameraman Ian Da Costa were given access to staff and patients in the intensive care unit.