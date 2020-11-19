Jurors at the trial of a man accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl, who had been staying at his flat, have been shown CCTV footage of them on a shopping trip the day before she disappeared.

Louise Smith's badly burnt body was found in woodland in Havant on 21 May after she had been missing for nearly two weeks.

She had gone to live with her aunt, who is married to Shane Mays, at their one-bedroom flat in Leigh Park, Winchester Crown Court heard.

Mays, 30, denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The case continues.