Louise Smith death: CCTV shows killer buying pizza
The killer of teenager Louise Smith bought pizza after murdering the 16-year-old in woodland, a court has heard.
Jurors were shown CCTV of Shane Mays, 30, shopping on the morning of the teenager's disappearance, when police believe she was still alive, and in the afternoon - when it is thought she was dead - buying pizzas in Iceland in Havant.
Louise went missing on 8 May and her burnt body was found 13 days later.
Mays admits manslaughter but denies murder.
The trial continues.
