Southampton girl Elle, 8, inspires homeless clothing donations
An eight-year-old girl who started making packed lunches for homeless people has now persuaded her school to get involved.
Elle, from Southampton, has organised a harvest festival where she asked people to donate clothes instead of food.
She ended up with a lorry load of donations that are now being given to the city's rough sleepers.
Video journalist: Matt Treacy
