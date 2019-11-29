A woman treated alongside her husband for pancreatic cancer is urging people to get symptoms checked after she survived but he did not.

Jim Wood, from Farnborough in Hampshire, died in August - less than a year after his diagnosis.

His wife Sue was given the all-clear in April, and now she is urging people not to delay getting checked if they develop symptoms.

According to the charity Pancreatic Cancer Action, pancreatic cancer has one of the lowest survival rates of all types of cancer.

Video journalist: James Ingham