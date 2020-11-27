New Forest nursery's 130,000 poinsettias for Christmas
It takes more than green fingers to make sure thousands of plants are all ready for Christmas.
Making sure poinsettias are displaying their distinctive red leaves when they hit the shelves requires careful control of their light and temperature.
At Pinetops nursery in the New Forest 130,000 plants are grown for the Christmas trade in a greenhouse that covers 20,000 square metres.
A film by Sarah Farmer and Pete Doherty
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Hampshire & Isle of Wight