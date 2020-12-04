A father of two is using social media and food ordering apps to help feed rough sleepers.

Chris Illman, who is from Fareham in Hampshire, and his friends visit different pubs across the country each month.

Using an app, they invite members of a social media group to send food and soft drinks to their table, which is then distributed to homeless people.

In Southampton the food was handed out by local charity the Society of St James.

Video journalist: Charlie Edmonds