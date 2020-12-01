Piles of patient data have been filmed unsecured in an abandoned care home more than 18 months after the owner promised they would be removed.

Documents - which had included care plans, photographs of injuries and bank details - were finally taken away from Westbury House in Hampshire on Saturday following a BBC investigation.

Relatives of one ex-resident said the removal should have happened sooner.

Building owner Dr Usha Naqvi said she had been the victim of trespassers.

Reporter: Ben Moore