Westbury House: 'She's gone but that doesn't mean we don't care'
Piles of patient data were left unsecured in an abandoned care home more than 18 months after the owner promised they would be removed.
Documents - which had included care plans, photographs of injuries and bank details - were finally taken away from Westbury House in Hampshire on Saturday following a BBC investigation.
The daughter of one ex-resident, Lisa Ray-Saunders, said she was distressed by what they had found before the documents were cleared.
Building owner Dr Usha Naqvi said she had been the victim of trespassers.
