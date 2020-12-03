A new coronavirus testing programme has allowed a care home to resume family visits.

At Brendoncare Meadway Care Home, in Winchester, residents have been able to hug loved ones for the first time since March.

Liz Jaques, who has not been able to cuddle her father John in eight months, said it had been "a really positive move".

The home is one of eight in Hampshire that are part of a national pilot scheme.

People living in care homes in England will be able to have visits from family and friends by Christmas if the visitors test negative, the government has said.

Reporter: Alastair Fee