The MP for Basingstoke says she was surprised to find out about the level of discrimination faced by the town's Black, Asian and Ethnic minority communities.

After the death of George Floyd in America, Conservative MP Maria Miller launched an inquiry to hear the experiences of local residents.

The report's findings show that people spoke of experiencing discrimination in a range of settings and that they felt compelled to accept the racist abuse they received.

The inquiry also found discrimination often impacted people's mental health, wellbeing and confidence.

Maria Miller says she didn't conduct this research because she thought Basingstoke had a bigger problem than anywhere else. But it has highlighted problem areas.

Now she has shared the results with various organisations - including local councils and the hospital trust - these organisations say they are now putting in measures to address the issues such as focus groups and having more BAME representation on interview panels for senior jobs.

Reporter: Sophia Seth