Care worker Kerry Claridge sentenced for stealing from 81-year-old
A care worker who was secretly filmed stealing from an 81-year-old woman has been handed a suspended sentence.
Kerry Claridge, 32, admitted taking money and cigarettes from widow Joyce Cooper who was recovering from a stroke at her home in Portsmouth.
She was caught on a hidden camera installed by Mrs Cooper's grandson after he became suspicious.
Claridge was given a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay £250 compensation.
