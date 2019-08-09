E-sports: College among first to offer BTec
A Hampshire college has become one of the first in the UK to offer a course for those hoping to turn their love of computer games into a career.
Queen Mary's College, in Basingstoke, launched an e-sports BTec in September after teachers saw the opportunities offered by the industry.
Run in partnership with the British Esports Association, it features lessons in business, media and sport.
Video by Lewi Field and Emily Ford
Music by admo
