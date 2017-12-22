Southampton florist creates festive wreath of sprouts
Not everyone enjoys eating sprouts at Christmas, so a florist has come up with a novel way to still include them in the festivities.
Andrea Hillyard, from Southampton, was asked to make a "wacky" wreath for her daughter and took inspiration from the greengrocer's.
Its has received thousands of likes on Twitter, so Andrea made another one and says it's a simple idea that anyone could try at home.
Video journalist: Simon Marks
