Trials of rental electric scooters will expand next year, but people are being warned to check the law before buying one this Christmas.

They have been available in some areas since July, including the Isle of Wight, and schemes are planned for Southampton, Portsmouth, Winchester and Bournemouth.

There have been concerns about safety raised, but some e-scooter companies are taking measures to address them.

BBC South transport correspondent Paul Clifton has been looking at the laws for e-scooters.

It is still illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on any public road, pavement or cycle lane in the UK.