A donkey sanctuary is on a rescue mission to save 10 donkeys that were due to be slaughtered for meat in Italy.

The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary was contacted by Tracey Bradford, who lives in France, looking for a permanent home for two families of donkeys.

The animals had been rescued from a slaughterhouse intended for Italian Meat Markets.

Staff at the sanctuary are now planning vet checks, transport and stabling, with the aim of having the donkeys on the island by the new year.

