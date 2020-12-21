Ferry services from Portsmouth to France have been disrupted after France closed its border to the UK.

Passengers and lorry drivers were already on board a service to Caen last night when the announcement was made.

Brittany Ferries said it was unable to carry passengers and accompanied freight vehicles as expected.

It said the border closure would affect around 1,000 passengers and 400 freight vehicles planning to travel to France on Monday and Tuesday.

Former BBC reporter Carole Madge boarded a ferry late on Sunday to travel to France with her daughters Isabella and Juliet Hussell.

She said: "We were really excited. But sadly, once we got onboard and into our cabin, the announcement came out that we wouldn't be going anywhere.

"We had to stay on the ship overnight and they turfed us all off this morning."