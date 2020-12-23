The leader of a Hampshire council says he is "optimistic" as the county enters tier four.

Millions more people in the east and south-east of England are to enter tier 4 on Boxing Day, the health secretary has announced.

The areas will include the whole of Hampshire, with the exception of the New Forest.

Councillor David Clifford, leader of Rushmoor Borough Council in Hampshire, said "everything is ready" for the toughest level of restrictions and that the authority would continue to support vulnerable members of the community.