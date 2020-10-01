Covid: Supermarkets 'should not be allowed to sell non-essential goods'
The new national lockdown is not a level playing field when it comes to shopping, small business owners have said.
Shirley Leader, who owns a boutique in Petersfield, Hampshire, has closed her store in line with the new regulations.
Like many other small businesses she sells items that are deemed "non-essential".
However, she argues this is unfair as national supermarket chains and garden centres are allowed to remain open and also sell those same items.
A supermarket can, for example, sell "non-essential" homeware if it is stocked on its aisles. If the goods are on a separate floor, it must close the area.
She said many small businesses were now worried customers would not return to their stores.
Video journalist: Ben Moore
