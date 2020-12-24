Covid-19: Portsmouth hospital sees 'scary' rise in cases
Hospital staff in Portsmouth have described the "relentless" pressure of dealing with rising numbers of coronavirus patients.
The Queen Alexandra Hospital is currently treating more than 400 Covid patients - more than the previous peak of 185 in the spring.
BBC South Health Correspondent Alastair Fee spent a day at the hospital's ICU.
Cameraman: Ian Da Costa
51 minutes ago
- 51 minutes ago
BBC News
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Hampshire & Isle of Wight