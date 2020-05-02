Drone shows Southsea promenade crowd levels during lockdown
Busy areas along a seafront have been revealed in drone footage.
The drone was flown over Southsea promenade after residents complained about people struggling to maintain social distancing.
The footage showed some problem areas where people often stopped or sat which meant others struggled to pass them safely.
Marshals will patrol pinch points along the seafront to keep areas flowing with people.
