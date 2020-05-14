Staff at Southampton General Hospital said it feels like the place has been "picked up, turned over on its head and then shaken" by coronavirus.

Porters and cleaning staff are busier than ever as the number of deaths related to the pandemic continues to rise.

The hospital is looking after about 300 Covid-19 patients, with up to 50 in intensive care, and workers are braced for high numbers for many more weeks.

A film by Alastair Fee and Gordon Adamson

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.