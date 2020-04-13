Covid-19: Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville is vaccine marshal
People queuing for Covid-19 vaccines got a surprise when Downton Abbey's Lord Grantham was there to welcome them.
Actor Hugh Bonneville is a regular volunteer marshal at his local vaccination hub in the South Downs town of Midhurst, in West Sussex.
The Paddington star, who lives in Hampshire, said he and his fellow marshals are the first human contact some people have had for months.
