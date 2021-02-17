It has been 50 years since people swapped shillings and pennies for the currency we use today.

Decimal Day was 15 February 1971, and saw people across the UK changing the money in their wallets.

In the lead up to D-Day the British government ran public-service videos explaining how the new currency worked.

Rosemary Tobutt, Jenny Poon and Sue Haygarth were taught about the new money at school.