A man was filmed on CCTV stalking his former partner and her date before stabbing her to death at her home, a court has heard.

Cristina Ortiz-Lozano, 28, was stabbed 23 times at her home in Spear Road in Southampton on 21 September 2019.

Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, 30, of King George's Avenue, followed her to the address after spotting her on the date, prosecutors said.

He has been found guilty of murder by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.