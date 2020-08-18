A single post by an influencer changed the fortunes of one traditional business.

Carpenter Nick Fisher set up his Hampshire-based furniture business when his clients in the hospitality industry dried up because of lockdown.

He had a modest number of followers on various social media platforms until former Love Island contestant Olivia Bowen, who has nearly three million followers, shared a picture of one of his pieces on her Instagram account.

Similarly, Alex Reed set up a balloon business a year ago in Southampton when the UK went into the first lockdown. Since then she has built up a community of thousands of followers online.

Social media business expert, Ellisha-Jade White, who is another Former Love Island contestant, said virtual networks allow businesses to connect with customers like never before.

Video Journalists: Ben Moore and Frankie Fisher