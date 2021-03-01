A charity volunteer whose car was filmed being hit by an Amazon delivery van has called on the retail giant to pay for the repairs.

Steven Taylor said his Toyota Estima has not been able to start since the crash in Basingstoke on 7 February.

He said the driver did not report hitting his car, which he usually uses to make deliveries and drop-offs for family support charity The Safe.

Amazon said it was working to resolve the matter "as quickly as possible".