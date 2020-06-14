Kings' School video diary records lockdown education
Teachers and pupils have recorded a video diary showing how their school has faced the challenges of learning during the pandemic.
Like others across the UK, Kings' School in Winchester is preparing to reopen on Monday in the first phase of lockdown lifting.
It means months of home-schooling will come to an end, and schools will have to adjust to new safety measures and extra testing.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Hampshire & Isle of Wight