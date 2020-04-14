Badger-watching teen shares love for new hobby during pandemic
When the pandemic hit last year, Thomas wanted to find a way to get outdoors and learn more about wildlife.
Fast forward a year and the 14-year-old from Hampshire has discovered a love for watching badgers.
Thomas observes the animals at his local woodland and has written a self-published book about his discoveries.
Now he wants to share his love of wildlife with others.
Video by Simon Marks
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Hampshire & Isle of Wight