EzeParking boss sentenced after evading parking fees

A car parking company and its boss have been fined after the council saw CCTV of cars speeding through a parking barrier.

The cars all belonged to cruise passengers who had trusted Alan Naylor's company EzeParking to park them safely while they were on holiday.

Instead they were left in a Southampton City Council car park, and tailgated through its barriers to avoid parking fees.

