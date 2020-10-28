A couple who became landlords during the pandemic say they want to make sure their pub is at the heart of the community, despite having been closed for most of the past year.

Sara and Oliver Pollard-Dambach took over the The Roebuck Inn in Wickham, Hampshire, in September but it has been shut since October in line with national coronavirus restrictions.

They are preparing to reopen from 12 April and during the last three months have been living in the pub, which has also been acting as a hub for donations and the distribution of items for a domestic abuse charity.

Video Journalists: Ben Moore and Marcus Gaines