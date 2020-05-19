A cancer patient has taken to dancing in a dinosaur suit to help rebuild her strength after being rushed to hospital.

Sue Kelly, from Four Marks in Hampshire, collapsed and was taken to hospital with a collapsed lung in March last year.

At the time she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer and, after returning home, her friend bought her a T-rex suit to help her recover.

During the past nine months, she has been dressing up as Beryl and posting dance videos online of her days out.