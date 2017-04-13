A family who inherited a 200-year-old hot cross bun are trying to solve the mystery of where it came from.

Valerie Attrill, from the Isle of Wight, recently found the preserved Easter treat in her attic, and believes it was given to her late mother by a family friend.

A letter claims it was purchased in London on Good Friday 1815, as a memento of the day Mr George Taylor's daughter was born.

Mrs Attrill's daughter Amy said the family would like to see it in a museum collection.

Video journalist: Simon Marks