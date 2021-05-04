A Gosport mum whose son uses a wheelchair has described the challenges she faces getting around town without a car.

Jo Witcher uses the bus to get to work, but said she cannot always afford the fare and so walks instead.

Research by the Campaign for Better Transport described Grange in Gosport, Hampshire, as one of the most “left behind neighbourhoods” in the country, due to poor public transport and low car ownership levels.

Video journalist: Shelley Phelps

